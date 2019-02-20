Dr. Charles D. Weaver, 86, of Decatur and formerly of Paulding, Ohio, and Pinehurst, North Carolina, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at 6 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at the CHP Inpatient Hospice Center in Van Wert. He was born in Mendon, Ohio, Aug. 31, 1932, to the late Rev. Peter B. and Elsie M. (Gerhart) Weaver. On March 27, 1955, he married the former Martha E. Baxter; she survives.

He was a graduate of the Ohio State University School of Optometry, a member of the Epsilon Psi Epsilon fraternity, and served in the United States Army. He retired in 1996 as an optometrist in Paulding, where he had also served two terms as mayor.

Church was always an important part of Charles' life. In Paulding, he served many years in the First United Presbyterian Church as an elder and Sunday school teacher. In North Carolina, he was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Pinehurst, and after returning to the area, he became a member of Pleasant View Church. He was a long- time supporter of and a volunteer with Christian-Aid Mission.

He was an avid golfer and a member of the Ohio Harness Racing Association.

Among survivors are three daughters, Loralee (Steven) Lichtensteiger of Convoy, Ohio, Julia (Kerry) Callow of Ohio City and Kimberly (Jeffrey) Snyder of Vacaville, California; two brothers, Larry (Brenda) Weaver of Cincinnati and Paul (Diane) Weaver of Wapakoneta, Ohio; 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a grandson, Jacob Dean Lichtensteiger; and a sister, Mary Ann Spenny.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Pleasant View Church, 12008 S.R. 49, Ohio City, with Pastor Jeff Millay and Pastor Pat Harris officiating.

Preferred memorials may be made to Christian Aid Mission; or to the CHP Inpatient Hospice Center in Van Wert. Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary