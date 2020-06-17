Charles "Charlie" F. Krumrine, 88, Bluffton, passed away at Signature Health Care of Fort Wayne on Tuesday morning, June 16, 2020. Charlie was born in State College, Pennsylvania, April 10, 1932, to the late William R. Krumrine and Marian (Orr) Krumrine-Grossenbacher. On June 9, 1956, Charlie and Valerie (Perry) were married in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. They celebrated 60 years of marriage together before she preceded him in death Nov. 25, 2016.
A 1949 graduate of Wellsboro High School, Charlie entered the National Guard in 1951. He served our country in the United States Army, where he was honorably discharged. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Bluffton and served as a Past Commander of the of the American Legion Post 111 and 4th District Commander, where he served for two terms.
Charlie worked for Corning Glass from 1951, retiring in 1992.
Among survivors are three children, Charles Michael (Martha Ann) Krumrine, Dana Francis Krumrine and Shannon Loreen Krumrine, all of Bluffton.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the First Presbyterian Church in Bluffton, with Rev. Lyle Ewing officiating. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton with military graveside rites by the American Legion Post #111 Honor Guard.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday at Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.
"The safety of the family and all visitors are our utmost priority. For everyone's safety, we ask that you practice social distancing and masks are encouraged during your visit. We appreciate your cooperation and patience."
In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials are to the First Presbyterian Church or American Legion Post 111 Honor Guard.
Online condolences may be made at www.thomarich.com.
Arrangements handled by Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home.
