Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elkhart Cremation Services - Elkhart
2100 W. Franklin Street
Elkhart, IN 46516
574-389-8828
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Magley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Herbert "Herb" Magley Jr.


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Herbert "Herb" Magley Jr. Obituary
Charles "Herb" Herbert Magley Jr., 76, Constantine, Michigan, passed away Dec. 28, 2019, at his residence surrounded by family and close friends. He was born in Decatur April 5, 1943, to Charles and Frances (Dawson) Magley Sr.
He graduated from Decatur High School in 1962. He then served in the Navy. Upon leaving the Navy, he settled in Kalamazoo, Michigan, where he met his wife, Carol (Graham). They were married in Galesburg, Michigan, April 26, 1969. They then relocated to Constantine, Michigan, to their farm.
He retired from Owens-Illinois in Constantine, after 30 years of service.
Among survivors are his wife Carol; his daughters, Carrie (Brad) Houts and Cindy (Joshua) Goodrich; his son, Charles (CJ) III; grandchildren Dylin and Leo Houts; sister, Twannette (Roger) Foor; and several nieces and nephews.
He was proceeded in death by his parents.
At Herb's request, no services will be held. The family will plan a celebration of life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the National Down Syndrome Society.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Elkhart Cremation Services - Elkhart
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -