Charles "Herb" Herbert Magley Jr., 76, Constantine, Michigan, passed away Dec. 28, 2019, at his residence surrounded by family and close friends. He was born in Decatur April 5, 1943, to Charles and Frances (Dawson) Magley Sr.
He graduated from Decatur High School in 1962. He then served in the Navy. Upon leaving the Navy, he settled in Kalamazoo, Michigan, where he met his wife, Carol (Graham). They were married in Galesburg, Michigan, April 26, 1969. They then relocated to Constantine, Michigan, to their farm.
He retired from Owens-Illinois in Constantine, after 30 years of service.
Among survivors are his wife Carol; his daughters, Carrie (Brad) Houts and Cindy (Joshua) Goodrich; his son, Charles (CJ) III; grandchildren Dylin and Leo Houts; sister, Twannette (Roger) Foor; and several nieces and nephews.
He was proceeded in death by his parents.
At Herb's request, no services will be held. The family will plan a celebration of life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the National Down Syndrome Society.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Jan. 3, 2020