Charles "C.J." Joseph Daugherty, 29, Decatur, passed away Nov. 19, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital. He was born in Gainesville, Florida.
Among survivors are his wife, Hailey Daugherty of Decatur; mother, Heidi Daugherty of Gainesville; father, Billy Joe Daugherty III; and siblings, Billy Joe (Joey) Daugherty IV and Amber Daugherty of Gainesville.
A celebration of life will be held from 7-10 p.m. Dec. 12 at the American Legion in Decatur, 101 Madison St.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.