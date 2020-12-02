Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles "C.J." Joseph Daugherty, 29, Decatur, passed away Nov. 19, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital. He was born in Gainesville, Florida.

Among survivors are his wife, Hailey Daugherty of Decatur; mother, Heidi Daugherty of Gainesville; father, Billy Joe Daugherty III; and siblings, Billy Joe (Joey) Daugherty IV and Amber Daugherty of Gainesville.

A celebration of life will be held from 7-10 p.m. Dec. 12 at the American Legion in Decatur, 101 Madison St.

