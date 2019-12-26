|
Charles V. Shell, 94, Monroe, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana. Charles was born in Adams County June 8, 1925, to the late Harvey I. and Edith A. (Bentz) Shell. On Feb. 15, 1947, he married Francille M. Hollinger; she preceded him in death Oct. 6, 2016.
Charles was a member of Mt. Zion United Brethren Church-Bobo. He was a member of the Good Sam Camping Club and the American Adventures Camping Club. He was a retired farmer and served his country in the United States Army during World War II.
Among survivors are two daughters, Dana J. Klenk-Whorley of Floyd, Virginia, and Cassie C. Klenk Willard of Salem, Virginia; brother-in-law William (Vicki) Hollinger of Monroe; and sister-in-law, Marge Shell of Fort Wayne.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Joseph, Richard and Francis Shell; and sisters, Pauline Shell, Margaret Bieley and Berniece Cable.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with Rev. Wes Kuntzman officiating. Burial will follow in M.R.E. Cemetery, Berne, with military graveside rites by American Legion Post 43 Color Guard.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, also at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials are to Mt. Zion United Brethren Church-Bobo.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Dec. 26, 2019