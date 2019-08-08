Home

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Beacon Baptist Church
1511 W. Drake Road
Kendallville, IN

More Obituaries for Charolette Lautzenheiser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charolette Ann Lautzenheiser


1960 - 2019
Charolette Ann Lautzenheiser Obituary
Charolette Ann Lautzenheiser, 59, Kendallville, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at her residence. Charolette was born in Kendallville May 22, 1960, to Melvin and Joyce (Weimer) Conrad. She married Theron Matthew Lautzenheiser Oct. 11, 1997, in Decatur.
Charolette was a member of the Kendallville Eagles and the American Legion. She was a longtime employee of the Back 40 Restaurant in Decatur. Charolette was a loving daughter, sister, grandmother and wife. The role she cherished most was that of grandmother to Rylie and Aiden. She enjoyed every moment spent with them. Charolette will be missed by many.
Among survivors are her husband, Theron Lautzenheiser of Kendallville; parents Melvin and Joyce Conrad of Florida; son, Dustin Leins of Michigan; grandchildren, Rylie and Aiden Leins; and brothers, Melvin Conrad Jr. and Jack Conrad, both of Florida.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Beacon Baptist Church, 1511 W. Drake Road, Kendallville, with Pastor Ron Stratman officiating. There will also be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Preferred memorials are to the Autism Society of American, 4340 East West Hwy, Suite 350, Bethesda, MD 20814.
Arrangements handled by Hite Funeral Home.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Aug. 8, 2019
