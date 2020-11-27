Cheryl L. Sapp, 74, Decatur, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. She was born in Decatur May 19, 1946, to the late Harold M. and Beverly J. (Hakes) Sapp.

Cheryl graduated in 1964 from Decatur High School, and was a member of First Baptist Church in Decatur.

She was a homemaker.

Among survivors are two sons, Benjamin Sapp of Decatur and Michael Sapp of Clarksville, Tennessee; three grandchildren, Emily Sapp, Cassandra Swift and Justin Sapp; three great-grandchildren; and a brother, Terry Sapp.

She was preceded in death by a grandson, Dakota.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, with Pastor Whitney West officiating. Burial will follow at Decatur Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, also at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to First Baptist Church in Decatur

Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.

