Christopher D. Cook, 54, Edon, Ohio, passed away at 3:12 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, shortly after admittance to Community Hospitals and Wellness Center in Montpelier, Ohio. He was born in Decatur March 16, 1965, to Bill and Carol (Rosswurm) Cook. He married Kathryn L. Temple Aug. 8, 1992, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Blakeslee; she survives.

Chris was a 1983 graduate Adams Central High School in Monroe, and was employed for 27 years at Walmart in Angola, Indiana, currently as a manager in the lawn and garden department.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus in Blakeslee, Ohio, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, working the ring at several different area auction companies and spending time with family and friends. Most of all, Chris never met a stranger and enjoyed helping people.

Among survivors are two daughters, Jessica (Levi) Tink of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, and Jennifer Cook of Edon; one son, Matthew Cook of Lake Seneca, Ohio; four grandchildren, Ana, Levi Jr., Destiny and Savanna Tink; his parents, Bill and Carol Cook of Uniondale; brother, Kevin (Jodi) Cook of Salem, Indiana; sister, Raquel (Lloyd) Link of Craigville; and his brothers- and sisters-in-law. He was also an uncle and friend to many.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Lynn Studebaker; and his grandparents, Frank and Agnes Rosswurm and George and Blanche Cook.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in St. Joseph Catholic Church, 625 Washington Street, Blakeslee, with Reverend Frederick Duschl officiating. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery near Blakeslee.

Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. Monday, followed by a scripture service at 7 p.m., at Krill Funeral Home, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon.

Preferred memorials are to the family for expenses.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Apr. 16, 2019