Clara Ann Schurger, 95, passed away Jan. 20, 2020, at Sacred Heart Home in Avilla, Indiana, where she had lived and worked for 58 years. She was born in Manistee, Michigan, Oct. 31, 1924, to Anthony and Gertrude (Bremerkamp) Schurger. She was the youngest of five children.
At the age of 2 years, after the untimely death of her father, the children's aunt and uncle, Tine Schurger and Fred T. Schurger, moved the family back to Decatur, where Clara lived with her mother and grandparents. Clara attended St. Joseph Catholic School and worked, helping elderly people.
In 1961, Clara found her job, vocation and purpose at Sacred Heart Home. She loved helping others. Through the support of Sacred Heart's remarkable staff, Clara was able to carry-out her passion, working at Sacred Heart for almost all of the next 58 years. Even two years ago, she was still folding towels in the laundry.
Among survivors are 12 nieces and nephews, Severin Schurger, Frederick Schurger, Susan Zurcher, Joseph Schurger, Mary Edison, Ann Kelly, Leo Schurger, Dan Schurger, Joseph Gase, Mary Geimer, Patti Easley and Thomas Schurger; and her "adopted" family, the Margaret Hoot family of Huntertown.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Severin Schurger, John Schurger, Rose Gase and Mark Schurger; and one nephew, Phillip Schurger.
A reciting of the Holy Rosary will be led by Fr. David Ruppert at 4 p.m. Friday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, followed by one hour of visitation from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Saturday at Sacred Heart Home's Chapel, Avilla, with Fr. David Carkenord officiating. Visitation will be held prior from 9-9:30 a.m., with a reciting of the Holy Rosary at 9:30 a.m., prior to the Funeral Mass.
Burial will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Decatur, with the Rite of Committal by Fr. David Ruppert.
Preferred memorials are to the Sacred Heart Home Activities Program.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Jan. 24, 2020