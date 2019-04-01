Clara Lou Teeple, 89, Monroe, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at her daughter's residence in Loveland, Colorado. She was born in Berne Jan. 25, 1930, to the late Carl and Myrtle (Potts) Schug. On Nov. 25, 1948, she married the love of her life, James E. Teeple.

She was a devout Christian and charter member of the Grace Fellowship Church in Decatur. Clara Lou was known for her hospitality; she had a heart for helping people and expressed that through giving to those in need and sharing her baked goods with many in our community. She retired from CTS in Berne after nearly 30 years of service.

Among survivors are her husband of 70 years, James E. Teeple; one son, James L. (Christina) Teeple of Monroe; four daughters, Anita (Richard) Schultz of Fort Wayne, Linda (Richard) Liechty and Becky (Gary) Hirschy, both of Monroe and Darla (Neal) Adler of Loveland; brother, Leonard (Elaine) Schug of Fort Wayne; sister, Lois Christman of Decatur; 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by an infant son, David E. Teeple; and a brother, Paul M. Schug.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. April 8 at Haggard, Sefton, Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with Pastor Dan York officiating. Burial will be at Ray Cemetery in Monroe.

Visitation will be from 12-4 p.m. April 7, and for one hour prior to services from 10-11 a.m. April 8, all at the funeral home.

In Lieu of flowers, preferred memorials are to the ministry of missionaries Ryan & Andrea Colson; or Pathways Hospice of Fort Collins, CO.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Apr. 2, 2019