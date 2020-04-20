|
Cletus M. Heimann, 89, Monroeville, transitioned to eternal life April 18, 2020. He was born in Decatur to the late Henry A. and Rose M. (Geels) Heimann. He had older siblings, Vera and Eugene, and a younger sister, Marjorie. Cletus and Dorothy M. Korty married Jan. 24, 1953, in Lafayette, Indiana. They have six children.
Cletus was a 1948 graduate of Decatur Catholic High School. He received his bachelor's degree from Purdue University in 1952, followed by a master's degree in agriculture in 1953, and in math in 1959. Cletus was a math teacher for 39 years at Monroeville and Heritage high schools, retiring in 1992. While at Monroeville High School, he also taught shop, vocational agriculture, woodworking, driver's education and drove a school bus. He served as the head of the math department at Heritage.
Cletus grew up on a farm during the "Great Depression." He and his brother, Eugene, raised acres of tomatoes and would pick a wagonload after school and haul them to market before school the next day to sell. Their tomatoes earned them a Grand Championship at the Indiana State 4-H Fair.
Math wasn't just Cletus' vocation in life, it was his avocation. Instead of watching TV, he would often sit at the kitchen table and work math problems from his college books. When going to the grocery store, he would pull something off the shelf and call out its price before putting it in the cart. The kids were to add up all of the prices in their heads and tell him the total price at checkout. On trips, he loved to give his kids math story problems to solve. He prepared tax returns for many people for years, in great part because it involved math.
Cletus enjoyed playing cards, going camping and taking the family camper on summer trips. He loved to tinker and fix things. He remodeled their entire home in Monroeville, where the family lived for more than 30 years. He also enjoyed hunting in his younger years and taught his boys how to hunt. He was a member of the Monroeville Golf League as well. He enjoyed anything Purdue, filling his home with Purdue memorabilia. When it came to cards, he would always say, "It's not a matter of whether you win or lose, but whether you have fun playing."
Cletus and Dorothy have been members of St. Rose Catholic Church in Monroeville for more than 60 years, where Cletus served as a lector. He was also on the Monroeville Town Board for eight years and served as its president in 1976-1977.
Among survivors are his wife of 67 years, Dorothy; sons, Michael (Carol) of Warsaw, Indiana, Stephen (Ann) of Columbus, Indiana, Christopher (Maho) of Tokyo, Japan, and Doug (Lisa) of Monroeville; daughters, Carolyn (Steven) Urbine and Mary Rose Heimann, both of Fort Wayne; sister, Marjorie Shell of Decatur; grandchildren, Olivia Eppley, Benjamin Heimann, Shane Heimann, Matthew Heimann, Emily VanOsdol, Danielle Urbine, Kylie Morrison, Scott Urbine, Sarah Christ, Abigail Heimann and Melisa Heimann; 11 great-grandchildren; six step-grandchildren, 15 step-great-grandchildren, and three step great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Vera Ahne; brother, Eugene; and grandson, Andrew Heimann.
In following Cletus's wishes, cremation was chosen. Due to the COVID-19 virus, there will not be a traditional visitation and community Memorial Mass. A Memorial Mass for family will be held.
The family would appreciate it if you would sign the on-line guestbook at www.zwickjahn.com and write about some of your pleasant memories of Cletus.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Apr. 21, 2020