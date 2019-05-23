Clifford M. Bouchez, 75, of Decatur and formerly of Bluffton, died Monday morning, May 20, 2019, at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home in Fort Wayne. He was born in Peoria, Illinois, Oct. 2, 1943, and was adopted by Char and Louise (Conaway) Hawkins. He married Claudia R. "Rosie" Bouchez Oct. 30, 1999, in Bluffton; she preceded him in death May 18, 2017.

Cliff was a welder by trade and worked at Keystone Steel and Wire in Peoria and Rocky Flats Plant near Denver. He loved building things and working with his hands. Cliff loved the outdoors and was happiest when he and Claudia traveled in their RV.

He was a true animal lover and always had many dogs and cats. Cliff received much joy from his pets throughout the years but most recently from resident therapy dog, Doc.

Cliff's current residence at Golden Meadows Residential Home of Decatur provided him with many new friends, whom he dearly loved. Never one to take life seriously, Cliff was always goofing around and being silly. One always left with a smile on their face after visiting with Cliff.

Among survivors are his children, Christopher (Kathi) Hawkins of East Peoria, Illinois, and Stephanie (Kenneth) Kemper Webb of Kearneysville, West Virginia; seven grandchildren, Richard Kemper, Matthew Kemper, Jessica Kemper, Ami Hawkins, Sara Hawkins, Adam Hawkins and Lauren Hawkins; siblings, Jeffrey Hawkins of Timewell, Illinois, and Sharon (Richard) Mann of Frederick, Illinois; Bouchez brothers, Richard (Nancy) of Bluffton, Gill, David and Carroll and sister, Kay Brickner of Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his parents and seven Bouchez siblings.

A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Golden Meadows Residential Home chapel.

Preferred memorials are to the Golden Meadows Special Needs Residents' Fund, 3646N 200E Decatur, IN 46733; or Visiting Nurse Foundation, 5910 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46814.

Arrangements were handled by Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

