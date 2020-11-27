Clisty L. Fruchte, 91, Monroe, passed away Wednesday evening, Nov. 25, 2020, at Swiss Village in Berne. She was born in Monroe June 3, 1929, to the late Edward and Lillie (Beer) Rich. On Aug. 6, 1950, Clisty and Herbert Eugene "Herb" Fruchte were married at the Monroe United Methodist Church; he preceded her in death Oct. 9, 2011.
Clisty's life could be described with the Bible verse, "… let your good deeds shine out for all to see, so that everyone will praise your heavenly father." Matthew 5:16 New Living.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She always lent a helping hand to her immediate family, church family, friends and neighbors. Most of all, she was a joyful prayer warrior and served the Lord by serving others with her talents and remarkable faith. She was a caregiver to family and was devoted to the significant care of her son, Keith.
Clisty worked at the Dutch Mill and was a custodian for the Monroe United Methodist Church for more than 25 years. She also was a part of the United Methodist Women's Group and presented lessons from the Word and was helpful with fundraising projects for missions.
All who entered their home were welcomed with open arms, good food and a listening ear. She took time to get to know people and was interested in their personal stories. Clisty will long be remember for her warm smile and winning personality, a gracious host to all who entered her home.
She had a passion for cooking and perfected many recipes. Fixing food for others brought her joy. She was featured in the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette's "Cook's Corner" for her baked apples, breaded chicken strips and potato soup; the potato soup was a church bazaar and family favorite.
During her time at Swiss Village, her ministry continued with a friendly smile and her positive affirmation for her caregivers. She was loved and will be missed by all.
Among survivors are her children, Karen (Ken) Johnson of Decatur, Connie (Scott) Sprunger of Berne and Keith Fruchte of Berne; three grandchildren, Kristina (Jared) Sprunger-Dudgeon of Berne, Jennifer (Matthew) Sprunger-Gilbert of Monroe, Allison (Dustin) Sprunger-Garwood of Monroe; and eight great-grandchildren, Lauren Dudgeon, Austin Dudgeon, Alivia, Millie and Wrigley Gilbert and Kinsley, Apsen and Wynn Garwood; brother, Howard (Beverly) Rich of Bluffton; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Fruchte of Decatur.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Doyle Rich, Eileen Borne, Dorothy Rich and Harold Rich.
Private family services will be held at Monroe United Methodist Church, with Pastor David Myers officiating. Burial will follow at Ray Cemetery in Monroe.
Preferred memorials are to the Monroe United Methodist Church.
There will be a celebration of life service held in the spring at the Monroe United Methodist Church. Details will be announced as they are available.
Arrangements handled by Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.
Online condolences may be made at www.thomarich.com.