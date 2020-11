Connie Marie Lambert, 75, Fort Wayne, passed away Saturday evening, Nov. 21, 2020, under hospice care at Parkview-Randallia. She was born in Decatur March 14, 1945, to Thomas E. Lambert and Helen Marie (Dye) Aurand.Among survivors are a daughter, Tonya A. Chambers of Portland; sister, Patricia Arnold of Chillicothe, Ohio; brother, Richard (Louise) Lambert of Decatur; two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy Wolfe and Beverly Byer; and three brothers, Allen Lambert, George E. "Joe" Lambert and Thomas Henry Lambert.Private family services will be held.Preferred memorials are to Parkview Hospice in Fort Wayne.Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.Online condolences may be made at www.zwickjahn.com.