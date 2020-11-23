Connie Marie Lambert, 75, Fort Wayne, passed away Saturday evening, Nov. 21, 2020, under hospice care at Parkview-Randallia. She was born in Decatur March 14, 1945, to Thomas E. Lambert and Helen Marie (Dye) Aurand.
Among survivors are a daughter, Tonya A. Chambers of Portland; sister, Patricia Arnold of Chillicothe, Ohio; brother, Richard (Louise) Lambert of Decatur; two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy Wolfe and Beverly Byer; and three brothers, Allen Lambert, George E. "Joe" Lambert and Thomas Henry Lambert.
Private family services will be held.
Preferred memorials are to Parkview Hospice in Fort Wayne.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.
Online condolences may be made at www.zwickjahn.com.