Connie Marie Lambert
1945 - 2020
Connie Marie Lambert, 75, Fort Wayne, passed away Saturday evening, Nov. 21, 2020, under hospice care at Parkview-Randallia. She was born in Decatur March 14, 1945, to Thomas E. Lambert and Helen Marie (Dye) Aurand.
Among survivors are a daughter, Tonya A. Chambers of Portland; sister, Patricia Arnold of Chillicothe, Ohio; brother, Richard (Louise) Lambert of Decatur; two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy Wolfe and Beverly Byer; and three brothers, Allen Lambert, George E. "Joe" Lambert and Thomas Henry Lambert.
Private family services will be held.
Preferred memorials are to Parkview Hospice in Fort Wayne.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.
Online condolences may be made at www.zwickjahn.com.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
520 N 2nd Street
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-9164
