Connor J. Brite
1997 - 2020
Connor J. Brite, 22, Decatur, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020. Connor was born in Decatur Aug. 15, 1997, to Jeffrey A. and Stephanie A. (Ortiz) Brite.
He was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church. He was a graduate of St. Joseph Catholic School, Bellmont High School class of 2016, and most recently completed his studies at Purdue University Fort Wayne. While in school, he worked for Angel's Bakery in Decatur for four years.
Connor was a lover of music and enjoyed going to concerts. He was a huge foodie and liked watching Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Connor loved spending time with his friends and was known for his sarcasm and great sense of humor. He was an avid fan of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Milwaukee Brewers. He loved trying different craft beers and playing dominoes (when his parents would twist his arm).
Among survivors are his parents, Jeff and Steph Brite; sister, Allie (David) Hamel; and nephew, Dawson Hamel, all of Decatur; paternal grandparents, Ed and Cathy Brite of Decatur; maternal grandparents, Richard and Olivia Ortiz of Decatur; uncles and aunts, Dave and Angie Brite, Chris and Shelly Brite, Steve and Stacey Lee, Shelley Ortiz, Scotty Hayes, Jason Hayes, Josh and Ann Ortiz and Tim Ortiz; cousins, Zach Lee, Jessica (Moriah) Le Corgan, Nola, Olivia and Roman Ortiz, Madison (Zach) Amstutz, Lauryn and Clayton Brite and Emily and Noah Brite.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Sandy Beery Ortiz; paternal great-grandparents, John and Lucille Brite and Woodrow and Katherine Tinkham; maternal great-grandparents, Donald and Dora Beery; and Samuel and Herminia Ortiz.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with Father David Ruppert, Father Nathan Maskal and Father David Voors concelebrating. Burial will immediately follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. Friday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with a reciting of the Holy Rosary at 1:30 p.m. In honor of Connor, please wear Notre Dame gear or a concert T-shirt.
Preferred memorials are to St. Joseph Catholic School
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
225 W Adams St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-7167
