Craig A. Nelson
1966 - 2020
Craig A. Nelson, 54, New Haven, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 20, 2020, at Majestic Care. He was born in Decatur May 15, 1966, to James D. Nelson and Wanda (Knaust) Nelson.
Craig was a 1984 graduate of Bellmont High School in Decatur.
He worked as a desk clerk at the Marriott Hotel on Coldwater Road in Fort Wayne. Craig has been disabled for the past 20 plus years.
Among survivors are his brothers, Ronald (Cindy) Nelson of Fort Wayne and Camaron L. Nelson of Decatur; sister, Dr. Marilyn K. Nelson of Decatur; and nephew, Justin (Gabriella) Michael of Raleigh, North Carolina.
Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, with Celebrant Dave McIntire officiating.
Visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, also at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Shriner Children's Hospital.
Arrangements handled by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
