Cynthia L. Johnson, 64, of Kendallville, passed away Monday April 20, 2020, at Adams Heritage in Monroeville. She was born in Fort Wayne Sept. 4, 1955, to the late Paul and Barbara (Koeble) Sommer.
Cynthia was employed at the Northeast Center Group Home.
Among survivors are her sister Ruth (David) Bracey of Decatur; nieces, Michelle (Chris) Zimmerman and Janelle (Hal) Tavzel; and nephew Matthew (Rachel) Bracey.
Per Cynthia's wishes, there will be no services. Burial will take place at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Ossian.
Preferred memorials are to the great nieces and nephews education fund.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Apr. 23, 2020