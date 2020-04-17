|
|
Daisy L. Hurst, 86, passed away peacefully April 15, 2020, with family by her side. Daisy was born in Decatur Feb. 3, 1934, to Helen (Roe) and Paul Davis.
Daisy lived for all of life's great celebrations and was full of love, laughter and unwavering support for any cause she was passionate about.
She was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and took great pride in her family.
Daisy was well known in the Decatur community and supported many local charities over the decades. She remained acquainted with hundreds of people through her co-ownership of a downtown pool hall more than 50 years ago.
She was successful in real estate, rehabbing houses for resale or rent.
Daisy could often be found catching up with friends or family at McDonalds, a Diet Coke in hand and a great story to be told.
A joy of Daisy's was spending time with her children and grandchildren. They have fond memories of her helping them on school projects, hosting them for sleepovers and supporting them at athletic events. Daisy rarely missed a game or meet of theirs, and could always be found cheering with full spirit along the sidelines.
She was well known as "Grandma Daisy" by all of her grandchildren's friends and left an impression on them for years to come.
Daisy enjoyed spending countless hours working in her flower gardens each summer, decorating her home for the holidays, and going on bus trips all over the United States.
She loved to create Christmas displays for the Decatur Public Library for all the children to see. Daisy was the queen of Decatur sports fans for decades. She volunteered for Decatur Wrestling Club events and rarely missed any Bellmont wrestling meets, home or away, for many years from the 1970s on. Later, she became a prominent Bellmont volleyball, softball and basketball fan and hardly missed any home events. Daisy loved to encourage the local athletes by sending out cards at tournament times.
She was an officer in the Decatur Girls Softball league for many years. She also was a long time member of the Decatur Moose and loved to attend dances and other events there.
Daisy taught the primary Sunday school class for more than 20 years at St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Decatur and most recently attended Grace Fellowship Church.
Among survivors are her children, Grant Hurst of Decatur and Jodi Thompson (Hurst) of Muncie; grandchildren, Madison (Johnny) Lengerich of Decatur, Megan (Doug) Henkel of Decatur, Tanner (Kayla) Thompson of Muncie and Quincy Thompson of Muncie; great-grandchildren, Ashton and Avery Henkel, Rylee and John Cooper Lengerich and Maelynn Thompson; brothers, Dwight Davis of Decatur and Norman (June) Davis of New Haven; sister, Eileen Dawson of Decatur; and several special nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Marcille Dear of Fort Wayne; and her brother-in-law, Earl Dawson of Decatur.
A private service for the immediate family will be held at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.
A public celebration of life will be held by the family and take place in Decatur later this year. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Decatur Wrestling Club and the athletic department at Bellmont High School.
Daisy made everyone's life around her better and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Apr. 18, 2020