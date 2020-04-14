Home

Daisy M. Garner


1938 - 2020
Daisy M. Garner Obituary
Daisy M. Garner, 81, Decatur, passed away Thursday evening, April 9, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Jay County Nov. 5, 1938, to Arthur and Freeda (Jeweal) Irwin. On May 29, 1955, she was united in marriage to Kermit E. Garner in Bobo; he survives in Decatur.
Daisy was a member of the Decatur Church of God, where she assisted in the Children's Ministry. She was a former member of Grace Baptist Church in Springfield, Ohio.
Daisy retired from Fleetwood in 1984 following ten years of employment. Prior to working at Fleetwood, she was employed by Duo Boats.
She enjoyed fishing and camping with her husband and their family.
Among survivors are her four sons, Joe (Karen) Garner, John (Donna) Garner, Jim (Debra) Garner and Jeff (Lisa) Garner all of Decatur; daughter, Janet (Paul) Wilder of Coldwater, Michigan; brother, Steve (Jane) Irwin of Decatur; five sisters, Barbara Ross, Kathryn McGill, Margie (Gary) Ross, Nancy Jane (Paul) Lengerich and Jackie Haviland, all of Decatur; 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kimberly Garner; three sisters, Dorothy Cook, Elva "Sally" Ross and Peggy Hinkle; and two brothers, Jim and Mike Irwin.
Due to guidelines established by the State of Indiana in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held. 
Preferred memorials are to Decatur Church of God Children's Ministry or ACCF-Cancer Fund.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Indiana.
Online condolences may be made at www.zwickjahn.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Apr. 14, 2020
