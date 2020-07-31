1/1
Dale W. Fosnaugh
1931 - 2020
Dale W. Fosnaugh, 88, formerly of Decatur, passed away July 29, 2020, at Byron Health Center in Fort Wayne. He was born in Bluffton Oct. 5, 1931.
He was a member of The Bridge Community Church and he served his country in the Army National Guard.
Dale was a truck driver for many years for J.J. Timbers and then for Schmidt Logging.
Among survivors are two sons, Dale A. (Elizabeth) Grote and Keith D. Fosnaugh, both Decatur; a daughter, Janet Kay Fosnaugh of Decatur; and a granddaughter, Morgan E. Grote.
Per Dale's request there will be no visitation or services.
Arrangements handled by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
