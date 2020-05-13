Danalee Voirol, 57, Decatur, passed away Sunday afternoon, May 10, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Decatur June 4, 1962, to the late William "Bill" Voirol Sr. and Janet (Courtney) Voirol.
She received an associate's degree in Culinary Arts and had worked as a dietary aid at Golden Meadows in Adams County.
Among survivors are her daughter, Amy Moses of Decatur; two sisters, Janalee (Eric) Cole of Anchorage, Alaska, and Holly Taylor of Orlando, Florida; and seven grandchildren, Quinton, Veronica, Isiaha and Aaron Voirol; and Rebekka, Roxanna and Justuin Beitler.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Laura Moses, in 2005; son, Ian Voirol, in 2012; and three brothers, Bill "Bug" Jr., Tony and Ronald Voirol.
Private graveside services will be held at Decatur Cemetery, with Pastor James Voorman officiating.
Preferred memorials are to Golden Meadows.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.
Online condolences may be made at www.zwickjahn.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from May 13 to May 14, 2020.