Daniel D. Shaffer
1953 - 2020
Daniel D. Shaffer, 66, Decatur, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Adams Memorial Hospital. Dan was born in Decatur Aug. 17, 1953, to the late Cecil "Red" and Phyllis M. (Bonifas) Shaffer, who owned and operated Shaffer's Restaurant at the corner of 13th Street and Meibers Street in Decatur.
He was a lifelong member of Zion United Church of Christ. He was a 1971 graduate of Bellmont High School. As a teenager, he toured the U.S. and Europe singing in the School Chorus of America and earned a full-ride scholarship to Illinois State University. He was well known for his rich tenor voice and performed at hundreds of weddings and funerals throughout the Midwest.
After college, he dismissed the idea of teaching music and started his career as a car salesman at Hefner Chevrolet in Fort Wayne. During his tenure as the truck division sales manager, he became part of the Chevrolet Legion of Leaders in 1975, set national sales records in 1976, for which he was awarded a trip to Spain, and was recognized by Chevrolet six years in a row as a member of the Truck Sales Honor Club for significant achievements in sales from 1976-1982.
In 1983, he turned his hobby of buying and selling Corvettes into a full-time business. Dan was the founder and president of Shaffer Investment Auto at the corner of 13th Street and Dayton Street in Decatur for nearly 30 years. Throughout the 1980s and '90s, Shaffer Investment Auto was considered the Corvette Capital of the Midwest and was one of the largest Corvette and sports car dealerships in the country. He also exhibited Corvettes at car shows and attended hundreds of collector car auctions and events.
Among survivors are two sons, Justin Shaffer of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, and Robb (Erin) Kohne of Decatur; sister, Mary A. (David) Shaffer-Burns of Noblesville, Indiana; brother, Joe C. Shaffer of Fort Wayne; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Corey D. Shaffer, June 7, 2005; two brothers, John "Pinky" Shaffer and Thomas J. Shaffer; and a sister, Kate Conrad.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Decatur Cemetery. He will be buried next to his parents and son. The service will require attendees to properly maintain social distancing and wearing face masks is encouraged.
Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home is assisting the family, and memorials may be made to the family.
The personal artifacts of the Dan Shaffer Estate will be auctioned at 9 a.m. Sept. 19, 2020.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
