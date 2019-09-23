Home

Zwick & Jahn, Jacobs Chapel - Monroeville
111 South Water St
Monroeville, IN 46773
(260) 623-3279
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Zwick & Jahn, Jacobs Chapel - Monroeville
111 South Water St
Monroeville, IN 46773
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Zwick & Jahn, Jacobs Chapel - Monroeville
111 South Water St
Monroeville, IN 46773
Rosary
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
4:00 PM
Zwick & Jahn, Jacobs Chapel - Monroeville
111 South Water St
Monroeville, IN 46773
Prayer Service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Zwick & Jahn, Jacobs Chapel - Monroeville
111 South Water St
Monroeville, IN 46773
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rose Catholic Church
Monroeville, IN
Daniel L. Gerardot


1942 - 2019
Daniel L. Gerardot Obituary
Daniel L. Gerardot, 76, Monroeville, passed away Sept. 21, 2019, at Adams Heritage in Monroeville. He was born in Monroeville Nov. 26, 1942, to the late Lawrence E. and Hazel (Beck) Gerardot. Daniel was united in marriage to Alice E. Dawson July 11, 1963; she preceded him in death Jan. 5, 2008.
Daniel was a lifelong member of St. Rose Catholic Church in Monroeville. He graduated from Monroeville High School in 1961.
He worked at International Harvester for 43 years before retiring in 2004.
Daniel loved spending time with his family, and enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports. He also enjoyed playing cards with his buddies; and his horses, especially Boxcar.
Among survivors are four daughters, Jacqueline (Charles) Miller of Decatur, Theresa (Carlo) Renninger of Monroeville, Bobbi Gerardot of Indian Harbour Beach, Florida, and Anndrea (Steven) Marcks of Hampton, Virginia; four sons, Christopher (Amy) Gerardot of Convoy, Ohio, Chip (Tonya) Gerardot of Fort Wayne, Scott (Jill) Gerardot of Convoy and Jesse Gerardot of Monroeville: two sisters, Sally (Ed) Schwehn of New Haven and Mary (Charles) Jauregui of Decatur; two brothers, Ed Gerardot of Mooresville, Indiana, and Don (Diana) Gerardot of Monroeville; 26 grandchildren, Eric, Bryan, Monica, Corey, John, Samantha, Luke, Logan, Emily, Danielle, Tucker, Brady, Evan, Erica, Audrey, Amanda, April, Elaina, Ross, Rex, Joe, Will, Cody, Amber, Brianna and Daniel; and eight great-grandchildren, Waylon, Hank, Ellie, Kaden, Dustin, Alani, Nina and Amarria.
He was preceded in death by one grandchild, Jacob Wasson; and a brother in infancy, David Gerardot.
A prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Rose Catholic Church, with Father Michael Lobo officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Rose Catholic Cemetery in Monroeville, Indiana.
Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, with the Holy Rosary recited at 4 p.m.
Preferred memorials are to Heart to Heart Hospice; St. Rose Catholic School; Monroeville EMS; or the Monroeville Fire Department.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Sept. 24, 2019
