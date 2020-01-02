|
Darin L. Hofacker, 45, Van Wert, Ohio, passed away at 10:32 p.m. Dec. 25, 2019, at his residence after a courageous battle with colon cancer. He was born in Van Wert Aug. 7, 1974, to Ray Hofacker and the late Nancy (Workinger) Hofacker. On March 24, 2006, he married the love of his life, Aimee Pontius.
A graduate of Van Wert High School, Darin went on to earn an associate's degree from UNOH. He enjoyed bowling, shooting pool and golfing. Darin was a sports enthusiast and often watched NASCAR, basketball, baseball and cheered on his Cleveland Browns and Purdue Boilermakers.
Darin was a family man who always offered them advice, but it was seldom ever taken. He loved listening to and watching his daughter perform in the marching band, and would often beat her in Mortal Combat. Mostly, Darin was a role model to his children and friends.
Among survivors are his wife, Aimee Hofacker of Van Wert; father, Ray Hofacker of Van Wert; son, Darin (Britney) Hofacker Jr. of Van Wert; daughters, Jaylan (Tyler Huffman) Hofacker of Wren, Ohio; Arber Hofacker of Van Wert; granddaughter, Charlotte "Peanut" Hofacker; and two on the way.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, 722 S. Washington Street in Van Wert, with Rev. Terry Martin presiding.
Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials are to the family for final expenses.
