Darleen A. Lehman, 88, Berne, went to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday July 5, 2020, at Hospice Home in Fort Wayne. She was born in Adams County May 23, 1932, to the late Chauncey and Lillian (Bohren) Yoder. On Sept. 18, 1954, she married Claren "Clez" Lehman.
Darleen was a member of the Berne Evangelical Church. She was a homemaker and a nurse, working for Adams County Hospital for many years. Darleen was very mission-minded, not only financially but with her time as well. She was known for her hospitality.
Among survivors are her husband of 65 years, Claren "Clez" Lehman of Berne; four sons, Dean (Cindy) Lehman of Berne, Hal (Suzie) Lehman of Leo,Indiana, Eric (Jodi) Lehman of Berne and Bart (Anita) Lehman of Decatur; one daughter, Jill Moser of Berne; sister, Janis Balsiger of Berne; two sisters-in-law, Jeanette Yoder of Berne and Colette Yoder-Overly of Fort Wayne; 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Merle Moser Jr.; great-granddaughter, Hadley Moser; three brothers, James, Kenny and Murl Yoder; and four sisters, Violet Nussbaum, Marjorie Ulman, Vera Mattox and Alice Ehrman.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Berne Evangelical Church in Berne, with Pastor Eric Lehman and Pastor Michael Sprunger officiating.
Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. Thursday, and one hour prior to services Friday from 9:30-10:30 a.m., all at the church.
Preferred memorials are to Helping Hands Unlimited or FEC International Missions.
Arrangements handled by Haggard Sefton Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.