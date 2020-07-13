1/1
David Allen Beery
1938 - 2020
David Allen Beery, 82, Bloomington, passed away peacefully, Friday July 10, 2020, at his residence following an acute illness, with his wife and family at his bedside. He was born in Decatur April 17, 1938, to Helen and Robert Beery of Magley.
He graduated from Monmouth High School, attended Lakeland College in Wisconsin before earning degrees in electrical engineering and business from Purdue University.
David and Ingrid were married in February of 1966 in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan. Before retiring to Bloomington, David's job took them to Michigan, Ohio, Massachusetts and South Carolina. As lovers of nature, David and Ingrid built their home and hiking trails in several acres of forest. For a time he helped with Habitat for Humanity builds and Hoosier Hikers Council trail building.
His woodturning hobby became a passion to the extent that he established Brown Ridge Studio, where he created many beautiful art pieces. He and Ingrid traveled to art fairs throughout the midwest selling his work. In retirement, the Beerys also enjoyed hiking, camping, birding, fishing and mushroom hunting.
Among survivors are his wife, Ingrid; sisters, Dorene Rodocker of Pacific Grove, California, Ruth Ann Harris of Fort Wayne and Susan Stewart of Avon, Indiana; and six nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials are to the donor's charity of choice. A memorial for David will be planned at a later date.
Arrangements handled by Allen Funeral Home and Crematory, 4155 South Old State Road 37.
Online condolences may be made at www.allencares.com.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Allen Funeral Home and Crematory
4155 South Old State Road 37
Bloomington, IN 47401-7483
812-824-5905
