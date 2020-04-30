David E. Tester
1951 - 2020
David E. Tester, 68, rural Decatur, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Decatur, July 24, 1951, to the late Harold and Estella M. (Bentz) Tester. On April 20, 1974, he married Sharon K. Krueckeberg.
He was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church and was a member of its Holy Name Society. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Msgr. J.J. Seimetz Council 864.
Dave worked as an Assembler at Fleetwood for 30 years, retiring in 2013.
He was an avid IU basketball fan and especially liked Bobby Knight. He enjoyed watching Dale Earnhardt race and the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Indians baseball. He loved old westerns, black and white movies and comedies. A lot of people remember his days at Dairy Queen in the 1970s.
His favorite job can be attributed to his late father-in-law, who took a city boy and put him on a bulldozer.
Among survivors are his wife of 46 years, Sharon K. Tester of Decatur; three sons, Matthew Tester and Stephen (Trisha) Tester, both of Decatur, and Michael (Dayna) Tester of Indianapolis; and two grandchildren, Ryan and Lauryn Tester.
He was preceded in death by a brother, George Tester.
A public visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the number of visitors allowed inside the building at the same time will be limited. Visitors are asked to remain patient.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered privately for the immediate family in St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with Father David Ruppert presiding.
A private burial will follow in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, with Pastor David Koeneman officiating.
Preferred memorials are to St. Joseph Catholic School or St. Peter-Immanuel Lutheran School.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
1
Visitation
4:00 - 7:00 PM
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
225 W Adams St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-7167
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
