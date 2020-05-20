David Earl Caston, 78, Decatur, passed away early Tuesday morning, May 19, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Decatur Oct. 1, 1941, to the late Earl and Alta May (Ruhl) Caston. David married Bonnie Green April 9, 1966 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Uniondale, Indiana; she survives in Decatur.
He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church-Bingen.
David attended Indiana University and graduated with a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Business Finance in 1971. In 1976, he graduated from the National School of Bank Investments at Southern Methodist University. David began his working career at Lincoln National Bank & Trust Company, where he was vice-president and senior investment officer. He started Caston & Associates, where he served as a registered investment advisor to banks and savings and loans. He later worked at Lincoln Financial Group, McDonald & Co., and Hilliard Lyons as a Financial Advisor and Branch Manager. In 2005, he joined Raymond James and Associates, Inc., serving as a personal financial advisor to individuals and business owners. He retired in 2013.
David served on several directorships, including First State Bank of Decatur, First Community Financial in Decatur and Lutheran Homes in Fort Wayne, in addition to several positions outside the local vicinity, including Akron State Bank and Harbor Country Banking.
Among survivors are his son, Christopher (Tina) Caston of Decatur; daughter, Marnie (Dominic) Lemma of Independence, Kentucky; five sisters, Claudia Schnepf of Fort Wayne, Marian Elliott of Carmel, Indiana, Sheila (John) August of Decatur, Deborah (Greg) Cook of Decatur and Karen (Kirk) Shallcross of Wheaton, Illinois; and eight grandchildren, Dominic Lemma, Isaac Caston, Evah-Marie Lemma, Landon Caston, Margaret Lemma, Sabrina Lemma, Gianna Lemma and Zoe Lemma.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Bonnie Herman; and a brother, Calvin Caston.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. John Lutheran Church-Bingen, with Pastor Brock officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Lutheran Cemetery-Bingen.
Visitation will be from 2-5 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday in the St. John Bingen's Fellowship Hall.
Preferred memorials are to St. John Lutheran Church, Bingen General Fund.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.
Online condolences may be made at www.zwickjahn.com.
He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church-Bingen.
David attended Indiana University and graduated with a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Business Finance in 1971. In 1976, he graduated from the National School of Bank Investments at Southern Methodist University. David began his working career at Lincoln National Bank & Trust Company, where he was vice-president and senior investment officer. He started Caston & Associates, where he served as a registered investment advisor to banks and savings and loans. He later worked at Lincoln Financial Group, McDonald & Co., and Hilliard Lyons as a Financial Advisor and Branch Manager. In 2005, he joined Raymond James and Associates, Inc., serving as a personal financial advisor to individuals and business owners. He retired in 2013.
David served on several directorships, including First State Bank of Decatur, First Community Financial in Decatur and Lutheran Homes in Fort Wayne, in addition to several positions outside the local vicinity, including Akron State Bank and Harbor Country Banking.
Among survivors are his son, Christopher (Tina) Caston of Decatur; daughter, Marnie (Dominic) Lemma of Independence, Kentucky; five sisters, Claudia Schnepf of Fort Wayne, Marian Elliott of Carmel, Indiana, Sheila (John) August of Decatur, Deborah (Greg) Cook of Decatur and Karen (Kirk) Shallcross of Wheaton, Illinois; and eight grandchildren, Dominic Lemma, Isaac Caston, Evah-Marie Lemma, Landon Caston, Margaret Lemma, Sabrina Lemma, Gianna Lemma and Zoe Lemma.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Bonnie Herman; and a brother, Calvin Caston.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. John Lutheran Church-Bingen, with Pastor Brock officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Lutheran Cemetery-Bingen.
Visitation will be from 2-5 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday in the St. John Bingen's Fellowship Hall.
Preferred memorials are to St. John Lutheran Church, Bingen General Fund.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.
Online condolences may be made at www.zwickjahn.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from May 20 to May 21, 2020.