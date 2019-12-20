|
|
David Gerald "Dave" Cole, 86, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. He was born in Decatur to the late Gerald and Mildred Cole.
Dave was a graduate of Decatur High School. He served our country as a United States Air Force veteran. He owned and operated Dave Cole Photography for more than 50 years. You would never find Dave without his camera in his pocket, ready to snap a photo.
He was a member of Grabill Missionary Church, and a past member of Optimus, Kiwanis and Gideons International.
He enjoyed walking and painting, but he absolutely loved to entertain others with music from his guitar and harmonica.
Among survivors are his loving wife of 67 years, Edith Cole; children, Eric (Jan) Cole, Greg Cole, Brent Cole, Valerie (Jim) Badiac, Karen (Vince) Torrez and Paul Cole; 16 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; siblings, Roger Cole, Barbara (Ken) French and Dan (Jean) Cole; and sister-in-law, Lucille Cole.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Mike Cole.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton Street in Fort Wayne. Burial will be at Covington Memorial Gardens in Fort Wayne.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, and for one hour prior to services Monday, all at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Gideons International.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Dec. 20, 2019