David Lance Archer, 76, departed this earthly world Aug. 22, 2019. He was born in Pleasant Mills to the late Elton and Hannah (Stahly) Archer.
A graduate of Bluffton High School, David was gifted with a kind, gentle spirit that lifted all around him.
He served in a specialized branch of the military, then moved to New York to make his career, eventually settling in Michoacan, Mexico, to grow avocados. His brand, El Jabali, was sold internationally.
He especially loved and missed his dogs and his ranch during his relatively short illness.
He will be lovingly remembered by three nieces, Wendy (Beer) Towne of Gilbert, Arizona, Kristine Smythe-George of Savannah, Georgia, and Colleen (Smythe) Parsons of Rockingham, North Carolina; and five nephews, Victor Beer of Los Angeles, California, Dan Smythe of Channahon, Illinois, Kevin Beer of Decatur, Brian Beer of Billings, Montana, and Kent Smythe of Huntington Beach, California.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Kay (Archer) Smythe of Bon Air, Virginia, and Carol (Archer) Beer of Decatur (wife of Wendell Beer, who resides in Decatur); and a brother, John Archer of Santa Monica, California.
Memorial services shall commence at the time and inclination of those who knew Dave in the form of an informal wake to celebrate his life in such appreciative way any friends or relatives shall deem best.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Sept. 5, 2019