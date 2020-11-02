1/1
David R. Butcher
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David R. Butcher, 81, Decatur, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Adams Woodcrest. David was born in Decatur Sept. 30, 1939, to the late Robert C. and Magdalene E. (Borne) Butcher. He was first married to Alicia A. (Levy) Butcher Jan. 22, 1962; she preceded him in death Nov. 11, 1995. On Aug. 3, 1996, David married Gloria J. (Wall) Nelson.
David attended Zion Lutheran Church. He was a 1963 graduate of Purdue University. He retired in 1997, following 33 years of service with General Motors.
David was an avid hunter, woodworker and golfer.
Among survivors are his wife of 24 years, Gloria J. Butcher of Decatur; son, Eric D. Butcher of Oaktown; daughter, Jennifer A. (Mark) Terry of Indianapolis; two step-sons, Brad P. (Monica) Nelson of Carmel and Douglas J. (Theresa) Nelson of Decatur; two step-daughters, Meredith (Ryan Hildebrand) Beavans of Louisville, Kentucky, and Christine S. (Matthew) Bloom of Decatur; four brothers, Robert Eugene Butcher, Steven L. (Billie) Butcher, Daniel J. (Barbara) Butcher, all of Decatur and Neil D. (Martha) Butcher of Redkey; 17 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a son, Scott Alan Butcher, in 1966; and a brother, Phillip S. Butcher.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-12 p.m Tuesday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, followed by a 12 p.m. funeral service. Pastor James Voorman will be officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery in Anderson.
Preferred memorials are to Zion Lutheran Church; or St. Mark's United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
3
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
225 W Adams St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-7167
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved