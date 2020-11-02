David R. Butcher, 81, Decatur, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Adams Woodcrest. David was born in Decatur Sept. 30, 1939, to the late Robert C. and Magdalene E. (Borne) Butcher. He was first married to Alicia A. (Levy) Butcher Jan. 22, 1962; she preceded him in death Nov. 11, 1995. On Aug. 3, 1996, David married Gloria J. (Wall) Nelson.
David attended Zion Lutheran Church. He was a 1963 graduate of Purdue University. He retired in 1997, following 33 years of service with General Motors.
David was an avid hunter, woodworker and golfer.
Among survivors are his wife of 24 years, Gloria J. Butcher of Decatur; son, Eric D. Butcher of Oaktown; daughter, Jennifer A. (Mark) Terry of Indianapolis; two step-sons, Brad P. (Monica) Nelson of Carmel and Douglas J. (Theresa) Nelson of Decatur; two step-daughters, Meredith (Ryan Hildebrand) Beavans of Louisville, Kentucky, and Christine S. (Matthew) Bloom of Decatur; four brothers, Robert Eugene Butcher, Steven L. (Billie) Butcher, Daniel J. (Barbara) Butcher, all of Decatur and Neil D. (Martha) Butcher of Redkey; 17 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a son, Scott Alan Butcher, in 1966; and a brother, Phillip S. Butcher.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-12 p.m Tuesday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, followed by a 12 p.m. funeral service. Pastor James Voorman will be officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery in Anderson.
Preferred memorials are to Zion Lutheran Church; or St. Mark's United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.