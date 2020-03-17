|
|
Dawnelle Beltz Kuhnen
Dawnelle Beltz Kuhnen, 48, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, following a long battle with cancer.
Among survivors are her husband of nearly 10 years, Gregg Kuhnen; brother, William (Jule) Beltz; Thomas Beltz; Michelle (Scott) Boese; Brandon Beltz; nephews, Nathan and Josh Boese; and great-nephews and great-nieces, Brookglen, Liam, Laya and Landon Breonna.
She was preceded in death by her parents, David Beltz and Susanna Lee Beltz; and her sister, Kimberly Beltz.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday Westlawn Cemetery in Geneva.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Downing Glancy Funeral Home, 100 Washington St. in Geneva.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at Waterford Place Cancer Recourse Center, 1310 Waterford Dr, Aurora, IL 60504, (331) 301-5280.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Mar. 18, 2020