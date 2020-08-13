1/1
Debbie Sue Brunner
Debbie Sue Brunner, 58, Decatur, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at her residence following a battle with cancer. She was united in marriage to Theodore "Ted" Brunner March 15, 1997; he preceded her in death Nov. 21, 2019.
Among survivors are three daughters, Sasha Harrison of Decatur, Jena Hirschy of Chicago, Illinois, and Tara (Patrick Hamilton) Brunner of Decatur; son, Clay Scott of Decatur; mother, Fern Riemke of Decatur; two brothers, Terry (Linda) McAllister of Decatur and Randy (Paula) McAllister of Texas; two sisters, Julie (Don) Adkison and Kim (Rich) Weiland II, both of Decatur; mother- and father-in-law, Larry and Mary Lou Brunner of Decatur; brothers-in-law, brothers, Larry (Kaylehn) Brunner Jr. of Decatur and Chad (Jodi) Brunner of Monroe; seven grandchildren, Nic and Parker Harrison, Bryson and Jordyn Hamilton, Carson and Addy Scott and Abe Hirschy; several nieces and nephews; and her dog, Sissy.
She was preceded in death by her step-father, James Riemke; and her beloved cat, Blackie.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Zion Lutheran Church in Decatur.
Visitation will be from 12-3 and 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
520 N 2nd Street
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-9164
