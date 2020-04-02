Home

Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
520 N 2nd Street
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-9164
Debra K. Shaffer


1956 - 2020
Debra K. Shaffer Obituary
Debra K. Shaffer, 63, a lifelong resident of Decatur, passed away Sunday morning, March 29, 2020, at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home in Fort Wayne. She was born in Decatur Oct. 23, 1956, to Jake and Lula (Wolfe) Shaffer.
Debra was a self-employed beautician and caregiver to the Shaffer family. She had previously worked at Decatur Glove Factory.
She loved to crochet and was an excellent cook.
Among survivors are four sisters, Ilene Dailey of Berne, Bonnie Griggs of Owensboro, Kentucky, Barbara Shaffer and Nancy Shaffer, both of Decatur; and four brothers, Harlan "Bus" (Patsy) Shaffer of Monmouth, David Shaffer and Larry Shaffer, both of Decatur, and Terry (Carla) Shaffer of Convoy, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, Don "Bud" Shaffer, Charles "Short" Shaffer and Jerry "Jug" Shaffer; and two sisters, Patsy Blew and Connie Hess.
Due to guidelines established by the State of Indiana in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held. Burial will take place at Decatur Cemetery.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.
Online condolences may be made at www.zwickjahn.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Apr. 3, 2020
