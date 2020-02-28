Home

Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
520 N 2nd Street
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-9164
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Visitation
520 N 2nd Street
Decatur, IN 46733
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Visitation
520 N 2nd Street
Decatur, IN 46733
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:30 AM
Zion United Church of Christ
Decatur, IN
Delores A. Hildebrand

Delores A. Hildebrand Obituary
Delores A. "Dee" Hildebrand, 81, Decatur, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Adams Memorial Hospital. She was born in Bottom Fork, Kentucky, Aug. 24, 1938, to the late Ercel and Gladys (Osborn) Spangler. She was united in marriage to Robert L. Hildebrand Jan. 17, 1987; he survives in Decatur.
Dee was a member of Zion United Church of Christ in Decatur.
She worked for Eagle Pitcher in Grabill for 10 years and then for Gerbers 2 in Decatur for 14 years.
Dee loved going to NASCAR races with Bob in Charlotte, North Carolina. She was also an avid bowler in Fort Wayne and Decatur for many years. Dee loved flowers and spending time outside in her rose garden with her labrador, Buddy.
Among survivors are her sons, Doug (Lori) Waldren of New Haven, Tim (Glenda) Waldren of Fort Wayne and Tony (Ramona) Waldren of New Haven; daughter, Teresa Waldren of Fort Wayne, Indiana; daughters, Tina Eddy and Melissa (Susan Mersereau) Waldren, both of Fort Wayne;
step-daughter, Laura (Chris) Hakes of Decatur; sisters, Wilma Lou "Joyce" (John) Renner of Springfield, Ohio, and Sharon (Jerry) Shaffer of Pittsboro, North Carolina; 16 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, David E. Waldren; grandson, Tylor Eddy; step-son, Rodney Hildebrand; and a brother, Douglas Spangler.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Zion United Church of Christ, with Pastor Randy Rossman officiating. Burial will follow in Salem Magley Cemetery of rural Decatur.
Visitation will be from 12-3 and 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, and one hour prior to services at the church Monday.
Preferred memorials are to Zion United Church of Christ.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Feb. 27, 2020
