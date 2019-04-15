Dennis D. Lobsiger, 80, Decatur, passed away at 9:16 p.m. Thursday April 11, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. He was born in Decatur Jan. 9, 1939, to the late Noble W. and Dorothy R. (Felty) Lobsiger. He was united in marriage to E. Marlene Hurless Sept. 3, 1960, in Decatur; she survives.

Denny was a member of First Baptist Church in Decatur.

A 1957 graduate of Decatur High School, Dennis was employed by International Harvester in Fort Wayne for 30 years, retiring in 1992. He enjoyed farming as a hobby and especially loved Purdue basketball and the Indiana Pacers.

Among survivors are his daughters, Shelly J. Huntley of Decatur and Lisa A. (Rick) Schnurr of Decatur; son, Christopher A. (Erika) Lobsiger of Van Wert; sister, Cheryl (Greg) Werzbicki of Yorba Linda, California; brother, Robert Lobsiger of Durham, North Carolina; five grandchildren, Nicole Gage, Natasha Sostrom, Chad (Stephanie) Lobsiger, Amanda (Jared) Deatrick and Angel Huntley; and four great-grandchildren, Makynna Gage, Macklan Lobsiger, Harlynn Lobsiger and Skyla Gage.

He was preceded in death by his son, Dennis S. Lobsiger; and granddaughter, Jamie Gage.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, with Celebrant Dave McIntire officiating.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, and one hour prior to services Friday, all at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to the ACCF Diabetes and ACCF Heart; or Hanna-Nuttman Park.