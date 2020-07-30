Dennis "Denny" Ray Mertz Sr., 78, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Born in Decatur, Indiana, Denny was the son of the late Raymond and Dorothy Mertz.

Denny graduated from Adams Central High School. He worked for General Electric for more than 42 years prior to his retirement. He had also worked for the Indiana Auto Auction.

Denny enjoyed IU basketball, watching NASCAR on Sundays, going to casinos, traveling to Florida with his family and being at Hamilton Lake with his children and grandchildren, where he shared his first kiss with the love of his life, Sally McBride, whom he then married and enjoyed 57 loving years together.

Among survivors are his loving wife, Sally Mertz; children, Dennis Mertz Jr., Darrin (Susan) Mertz, Darcy (Chris Sprow) Dettmer, Dana (Greg) Sistevaris; 11 grandchildren, Dennis Mertz III, Abbi, Lauren, Madison, Emily, Chase, Spencer, Jacob, Alyssa, Mallory and Anna; and siblings, Bonnie (Don) Walters and Gerry (Marilynn) Simons.

Funeral services are at 11 a.m. Saturday at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 6606 Maplecrest Road.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, and one hour prior to services Saturday, all at the church.

Preferred memorials are to Epiphany Lutheran Church.

Arrangements handled by FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store