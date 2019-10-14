|
|
DeWayne Steiner, 93, Decatur, passed away Saturday morning, Oct. 12, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. He was born in Adams County Aug. 7, 1926, to Tilman and Elma (Lehman) Steiner. On June 26, 1948, he married Betty Jean Wilson; she preceded him in death Jan. 22, 2005.
He served his country in the United States Army.
DeWayne was employed by Adams County Trailer Sales for 33 years, retiring in 1990. He owned and operated Quality Service Center for six years and worked part-time for Courtesy Motors for 27 years.
He was a long time member of the Decatur Church of God, where he served as chairman of several boards and taught Sunday school for 48 years. DeWayne had also previously served the church as a janitor.
DeWayne loved gardening and could fix anything. He was a wonderful carpenter and made many things for others. He loved going to watch his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his great-great-grandchildren play sports. He also loved watching IU basketball and Indianapolis Colts football.
Among survivors are his son, Jerry L. (Pat) Steiner of Decatur; daughter, Terri S. Harrison of Northport, New York; grandson, Jerry Lee (Ada) Steiner II of Decatur; granddaughter, Kathy Roop of Decatur; great-grandchildren, Jerry Lee Steiner III, Hope (Nathan) Hunter, Lydia Roop, Bryce Roop and Zayne Roop; and great-great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Lyla and Ellie Hunter.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Eileen Stauffer.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Decatur Church of God, with Pastor Don Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Decatur Cemetery, with Military Graveside Services conducted by the American Legion Post 43 of Decatur.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, and one hour prior to services at the church Wednesday.
Preferred memorials are to Decatur Church of God Children's Ministry.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Oct. 15, 2019