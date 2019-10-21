|
Dixie J. Davis
Dixie J. Davis, 85, went to be with the Lord her savior Oct. 15, 2019, in Jacksonville, Florida. Dixie was a native of Decatur, born Oct. 9, 1934, to the late Robert and Bessie (Lobsiger) Brown. On Oct. 31, 1953, she married Herman R. Davis Jr.; he preceded her in death May 30, 1999.
She worked 19 years at United Telephone Company in Decatur and retired from Alden Road Exceptional Student Center in Jacksonville. She was a former member of St. Mary of Assumption Catholic Church. She was a resident of Moosehaven Community in Orange Park, Florida, and a member of Loyal Order of Moose, Women of the Moose.
Among survivors are a son, Michael E. (Sunwoo) Davis of Jacksonville; daughters, Lucinda M. (Bob) Tichas of Fort Wayne and Amy J (Davis) Cailloet of Decatur; three grandchildren, Tyler W. Stewart of Decatur; Clare and Maise Davis of Jacksonville; and three sisters, Jeanette Loshe, Rita M. Young and Peggy A. Lengerich.
She was preceded in death by son, Henry Cabrera; two sisters, Ester A. Brown and Mary K. Heimann; and seven brothers, Doyle and Harry Brown, Jerome, Carl, Leo, Felix and Victor Braun.
A funeral mass will be held at a later date.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Oct. 22, 2019