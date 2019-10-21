Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dixie Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dixie J. Davis


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dixie J. Davis Obituary
Dixie J. Davis

Dixie J. Davis, 85, went to be with the Lord her savior Oct. 15, 2019, in Jacksonville, Florida. Dixie was a native of Decatur, born Oct. 9, 1934, to the late Robert and Bessie (Lobsiger) Brown. On Oct. 31, 1953, she married Herman R. Davis Jr.; he preceded her in death May 30, 1999.
She worked 19 years at United Telephone Company in Decatur and retired from Alden Road Exceptional Student Center in Jacksonville. She was a former member of St. Mary of Assumption Catholic Church. She was a resident of Moosehaven Community in Orange Park, Florida, and a member of Loyal Order of Moose, Women of the Moose.
Among survivors are a son, Michael E. (Sunwoo) Davis of Jacksonville; daughters, Lucinda M. (Bob) Tichas of Fort Wayne and Amy J (Davis) Cailloet of Decatur; three grandchildren, Tyler W. Stewart of Decatur; Clare and Maise Davis of Jacksonville; and three sisters, Jeanette Loshe, Rita M. Young and Peggy A. Lengerich.
She was preceded in death by son, Henry Cabrera; two sisters, Ester A. Brown and Mary K. Heimann; and seven brothers, Doyle and Harry Brown, Jerome, Carl, Leo, Felix and Victor Braun.
A funeral mass will be held at a later date.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dixie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.