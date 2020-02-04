Home

Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
520 N 2nd Street
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-9164
Don Brewster


1941 - 2020
Don Brewster Obituary
Don Brewster, 68, Decatur, passed away Feb. 1, 2020, at Adams Memorial Hospital, Decatur. He was born April 28, 1951, to the late Bert Brewster and his biological mother, the late Pauline (Isenhart) Brewster, who died when Don was 9 months old, and the late Marjorie Brewster, the only mother Don ever knew. Don was united in marriage to Valerie (McCandless) Edwards Dec. 6, 1994, in Decatur.
Don was a longtime employee at Fleetwood as a production worker. He was also a self-employed contractor. Don was a huge sports enthusiast when it came to the Colts. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting and collecting arrow heads in his spare time.
Among survivors are his wife, Valerie Brewster of Decatur; two daughters, Teresa Brewster of Fort Wayne and Jessica (Brian) Stoner of Berne; son, David Brewster of Decatur; two step-daughters, Jessica (Adam) Faurote of Decatur and Cori (Ryan) Leon of Waldron, Arkansas; four sisters, Martha (Terry) Hammons of Bluffton, Sharon Kaehr of Decatur, Carol (Harry) Dubach of Berne and Sandy (Tracy) Lorton of Linn Grove; twin brother, Ron (Ann) Brewster of Keystone, Indiana; 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Randy Brewster; and brother-in-law, Bernard Kaehr.
A private family graveside will be held at Mt. Hope Cemetery at a later date.
Preferred memorials are to Valerie Brewster.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Feb. 4, 2020
