|
|
Don E. Edgell, 77, Decatur, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his residence following an extended illness. He was born in Decatur March 3, 1943, to the late Russell and Ruth (Pugh) Edgell. Don was united in marriage to Eldana Bollenbacher Feb. 2, 1974, at the United Brethren Church in Bobo.
Don attended the Pleasant Mills United Methodist Church and was a member of Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 1311 in Decatur.
He retired as a foreman from BF Goodrich in Woodburn, following 41 years of service. In his retirement years, he worked for 10 years at the Decatur True Value and driving cars for Dan Evans at Custom Car Care in Decatur.
Don loved his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren … to him they were all the same. He enjoyed camping and vacationing with his children over the years. He was a NASCAR fan and also followed the Cincinnati Reds.
Among survivors are his wife of 46 years, Eldana Edgell of Decatur; two sons, Joe (Annette) Edgell of Decatur and Jeff (Meredith) Bowers of Berne; daughter, Joanie (Lynn Middendorf) Eyanson of Decatur; brother, Richard (Rhonda) Edgell of Willshire, Ohio; sister, Mary (Bob) Brown of Willshire; three children from first marriage, Donna Linthicum of Fort Wayne, and two sons, Brad (Deb) Linthicum of Decatur and Pastor Jeff (Megan) Linthicum of Berne; 12 grandchildren, Jeffrey, Jarrett and Bryson Edgell, Cody Beer, Allie Mankey, Macy Mankey, John Cerna Jr., Tessa White, Stephanie Patterson, Doug Linthicum, Nate and Josh Linthicum; and nine great-grandchildren, with two more on the way this year.
He was preceded in death by his step-father, Bud Pursley; brother, Tom Edgell; and a sister, Nancy Wilson.
A "drive-by" visitation will be held from 2:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur. When a visitor arrives, he or she will be directed to follow a path, which allows them to greet the family. Attendees must remain inside the vehicle at all times. This has been approved by the Adams County Health Department.
Due to guidelines established by the State of Indiana in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held. You are invited to visit and "like" the Facebook page for Zwick & Jahn, where a video will be posted of his service once it is held.
Preferred memorials are to Pleasant Mills United Methodist Church; or Riley Children's Hospital at IU.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Apr. 21, 2020