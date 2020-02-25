|
|
Donald L. Reef, 89, of Geneva and formerly of New Corydon, passed away at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Swiss Village in Berne. He was born in Flint, Michigan, Saturday, Oct. 4, 1930, to the late S. Daniel and Mabel (Davidson) Reef. He married Margaret A. (Weaver) Reef Friday, Oct. 20, 1950, in New Corydon; she survives in Geneva.
Donald attended Jefferson Township High School, and served his country in the United States Army. He was a member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Bryant.
He was a member of the New Corydon-Bryant Senior Citizens Club. Donald worked as a state building inspector for 14 years, where he served nine counties. He worked at All American Homes in Decatur. Donald served as a Wabash Township-Jay County Trustee, and was the caretaker of Daugherty Cemetery for 40 years.
Among survivors are his daughters, Beth A. (Robert) Martin of Decatur and Carol L. (Randy) Elzey of Geneva; two granddaughters, Lora L. Brooks of Michigan City, Indiana, and Lisa A. Martin of Decatur; step-grandson, Jason Elzey of Bluffton; two step-grandchildren; and a brother, James (Jean) Reef of Ossian.
He was preceded in death by his brother, William Reef.
A service to celebrate his life will be at Redeemer Lutheran Church at 11 a.m. Feb. 29, with Pastor Martin Bornhoeft and Pastor Robert Abner officiating.
Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Feb. 28 at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home, 100 N. Washington St. in Geneva, and for one hour prior to services Feb. 29, from 10-11 a.m., at the church.
Preferred memorials are to the Redeemer Lutheran Church, PO Box 156, Bryant, IN, 47326; or to Family LifeCare, 108 S. Jefferson St., Berne, IN, 46711.
Arrangements being handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Feb. 26, 2020