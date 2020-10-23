Donald R. Bleeke, 87, Decatur, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Adams Heritage in Monroeville. He was born in Decatur Aug. 12, 1933, to Grover and Florence (Draper) Bleeke. On March 5, 1956, he married Sylvia Mazelin; after 52 years of marriage, she preceded him in death May 3, 2008.
He attended Zion Lutheran Church in Decatur and worked at Decatur Casting. He enjoyed woodworking and selling crafts at crafts shows. Donald enjoyed gardening and followed I.U. basketball. He was also an owner and operator of Jiffy Wash car wash and enjoyed many years at Lake James and time spent vacationing in Florida.
Donald served his country in the U.S. Army and was a proud great-grandpa of four, with another great-granddaughter on the way.
Among survivors are his son, Greg (Heather) Bleeke of Fort Wayne; daughter, Linda (David) Lothamer of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren, Doug (Christina) Lothamer, Brad (Tori) Lothamer, Kristen (Amir) Faghih, Sarah and Sam Bleeke; and a sister, Kathleen Jones of Decatur.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Phyllis Lasch and Martha Sprunger; and a brother, Ronald Bleeke.
Due to COVID-19 health concerns, there will be a private graveside service held at Decatur Cemetery.
Preferred memorials are to Zion Lutheran Church; or Visiting Nurse Hospice.
