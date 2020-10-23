1/1
Donald R. Bleeke
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald R. Bleeke, 87, Decatur, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Adams Heritage in Monroeville. He was born in Decatur Aug. 12, 1933, to Grover and Florence (Draper) Bleeke. On March 5, 1956, he married Sylvia Mazelin; after 52 years of marriage, she preceded him in death May 3, 2008.
He attended Zion Lutheran Church in Decatur and worked at Decatur Casting. He enjoyed woodworking and selling crafts at crafts shows. Donald enjoyed gardening and followed I.U. basketball. He was also an owner and operator of Jiffy Wash car wash and enjoyed many years at Lake James and time spent vacationing in Florida.
Donald served his country in the U.S. Army and was a proud great-grandpa of four, with another great-granddaughter on the way.
Among survivors are his son, Greg (Heather) Bleeke of Fort Wayne; daughter, Linda (David) Lothamer of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren, Doug (Christina) Lothamer, Brad (Tori) Lothamer, Kristen (Amir) Faghih, Sarah and Sam Bleeke; and a sister, Kathleen Jones of Decatur.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Phyllis Lasch and Martha Sprunger; and a brother, Ronald Bleeke.
Due to COVID-19 health concerns, there will be a private graveside service held at Decatur Cemetery.
Preferred memorials are to Zion Lutheran Church; or Visiting Nurse Hospice.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
225 W Adams St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-7167
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved