Donald W. Geesey
1940 - 2020
Donald W. Geesey, 79, Fort Wayne, passed away July 12, 2020, at his residence. Donald was born in Dixon, Ohio, Oct. 24, 1940, to the late Russell C. and Margarette (Handel) Geesey. On Oct. 3, 1964, Donald married Gwendolyn F. Hert.
Donald retired from Fleetwood after many years of service and served in the United States Army, serving in Korea. He was a member of the American Legion Post 420 in Monroeville.
Among survivors are his wife of 55 years, Gwendolyn F. Geesey of Fort Wayne; two daughters, Michelle (George) Weaver of Fort Wayne and Tamera (Glenn) Bennett of Continental, Ohio; brother, Micky (Jane) Geesey of Van Wert, Ohio; sister, Joiva Brodbeck of Decatur; and a step-grandson, Takota Bennett of Marengo, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by a son, Mitchell L. Geesey, May 12, 1993.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with Pastor Jay Carter officiating. Burial will follow at Decatur Cemetery, with graveside rites by the American Legion.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the ACCF Angel Cancer Fund.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
225 W Adams St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-7167
