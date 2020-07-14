Donald W. Geesey, 79, Fort Wayne, passed away July 12, 2020, at his residence. Donald was born in Dixon, Ohio, Oct. 24, 1940, to the late Russell C. and Margarette (Handel) Geesey. On Oct. 3, 1964, Donald married Gwendolyn F. Hert.
Donald retired from Fleetwood after many years of service and served in the United States Army, serving in Korea. He was a member of the American Legion Post 420 in Monroeville.
Among survivors are his wife of 55 years, Gwendolyn F. Geesey of Fort Wayne; two daughters, Michelle (George) Weaver of Fort Wayne and Tamera (Glenn) Bennett of Continental, Ohio; brother, Micky (Jane) Geesey of Van Wert, Ohio; sister, Joiva Brodbeck of Decatur; and a step-grandson, Takota Bennett of Marengo, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by a son, Mitchell L. Geesey, May 12, 1993.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with Pastor Jay Carter officiating. Burial will follow at Decatur Cemetery, with graveside rites by the American Legion.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the ACCF Angel Cancer Fund.
