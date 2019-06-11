Donald W. Langel, 60, Decatur, passed away Saturday afternoon, June 8, 2019, at Adams Woodcrest of Decatur. He was born in Bluffton July 7, 1958, to William Kenton Langel and Phyllis Jane (Barnett) (Langel) Pease.

A 1976 graduate of Southern Wells High School, Donald attended Purdue University and studied Communications. He enjoyed working as a board operator at the local radio stations in Lafayette and Bluffton.

Donald served our country in the Unites States Army for three years, serving in Germany.

He could be described as a planner and a dreamer who always wanted to make a difference. He continues to make a difference even in death by donating his body to I.U. Medical Center.

He was a constant learner and loved trivia. He was a member in the NRA and AARP, and wanted his voice heard so others could benefit.

Spending time with family was very important to Donald. He also enjoyed reading, riding his bike and could easily be found with a Rubik's Cube in his hands. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Decatur.

Among survivors are his mother, Phyllis Pease of Bluffton; siblings, Timothy (Linda) Langel of Berne, Sarah (Jonathan) Stutzman of Berne, Catherine (Kelley) Householder of Bluffton, Beth (Carl) Waterman of Coatesville, and step-sisters, Gloria (Noel) Phegley of Columbia City and Janet (Herb) Heyerly of Bluffton; three nieces and nephews, Bradley, Amanda and Melissa; and four great-nieces and great-nephews, Samuel, Chelcie, Emma and Benjamin.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Kenton Langel; and step-father, John Pease.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton, with visitation from 9-11 a.m. prior to services.

Preferred memorials are to MDA Association.

The family would like to thank the staff of Adams Woodcrest in Decatur and Family LifeCare for all their kindness during Donald's care.

Arrangements handled by Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at www.thomarich.com.