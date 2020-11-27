Donna D. Hamilton, 97, Decatur, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Wells County June 24, 1923, to the late Harry and Grace (Clauser) Bell Sr. Donna married Cletus J. Hamilton; he preceded her in death in 2003.
Donna attended Kingdom Hall Jehovah Witness. She was a homemaker.
Among survivors are a daughter, Joann Sue (Jerry) Manter of Decatur; son, Mike (Joyce) Hamilton of Decatur; four grandchildren, Drake, Andrea, Peter and Penny; one great-grandchild; daughter-in-law, Patricia Hamilton of Houghton Lake, Michigan; and son-in-law, Roger Goss of Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by a son, Larry Hamilton; and a daughter, Kathleen Goss.
Per the family's request, there will be no visitation or services.
Preferred memorial are to Heartland Hospice.
Arrangements were handled by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.