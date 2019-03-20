Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home
520 North Second St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-9164
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home
520 North Second St
Decatur, IN
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home
520 North Second St
Decatur, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Laman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Flo Laman


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donna Flo Laman Obituary
Donna Flo Laman, 77, of Mooresville, North Carolina, and formerly of Hoagland, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville, North Carolina. She was born Feb. 3, 1942, in Sturgis, Michigan, to the late Arnold and Vida (Wheeler) Booher.  ? Among survivors are her husband, Jere Laman; sons, Terry McDonald and Troy (Stacey) McDonald; grandchildren, Caitlin McDonald, Cameron McDonald and Ryan (Jaimie) McDonald; and her beloved dog, Jack.  ? She was preceded in death by a brother, Glen Booher; and sister, Thelma McCoige.  ? The family will receive visitors from 12-3 p.m. Saturday, with a service following at 3 p.m. at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, with her son, Terry McDonald, officiating. ? In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hoagland Volunteer Fire Department; Rescue Ranch, 1424 Turnersburg Hwy, Statesville, NC 28625; or Motor Racing Outreach (MRO) 5555 Concord Parkway South; Suite 405, Concord, NC 28027.
Local arrangements handled by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now