Donna Flo Laman, 77, of Mooresville, North Carolina, and formerly of Hoagland, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville, North Carolina. She was born Feb. 3, 1942, in Sturgis, Michigan, to the late Arnold and Vida (Wheeler) Booher. ? Among survivors are her husband, Jere Laman; sons, Terry McDonald and Troy (Stacey) McDonald; grandchildren, Caitlin McDonald, Cameron McDonald and Ryan (Jaimie) McDonald; and her beloved dog, Jack. ? She was preceded in death by a brother, Glen Booher; and sister, Thelma McCoige. ? The family will receive visitors from 12-3 p.m. Saturday, with a service following at 3 p.m. at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, with her son, Terry McDonald, officiating. ? In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hoagland Volunteer Fire Department; Rescue Ranch, 1424 Turnersburg Hwy, Statesville, NC 28625; or Motor Racing Outreach (MRO) 5555 Concord Parkway South; Suite 405, Concord, NC 28027.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Mar. 21, 2019