Donna R. Vickers


1947 - 2019
Donna R. Vickers Obituary
Donna R. Vickers, 71, Angola, passed away at her residence Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, following an extended illness. She was born in Fort Wayne Dec. 18, 1947, to the late Ernest and Erma (Morgan) Miller. Donna was united in marriage to Randall W. Vickers Sept. 15, 1993, in Tennessee; he preceded her in death on Sept. 6, 2011.
She was a member of Trinity Church of the Nazarene in Fort Wayne. Donna was employed for 14 years as a waitress and bartender for Shrine Temple in Fort Wayne. She enjoyed gardening and in the past, horseback riding. She also enjoyed working around her house and mowing the grass. While visiting Tennessee, she was also able to use her hobby of photography by capturing the beauty of the mountains.
Among survivors are her son, Matthew (Karee) Whitacre of Fort Wayne; two brothers, Perry Miller of Angola and Timothy (Sue) Miller of New Haven; two step-daughters, Kimberly Vickers and Sherri McCloskey, both of Decatur; step-son, Doug Vickers of Decatur; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Nita Holloway.
Funeral Services will be at 4 p.m. Friday at Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home, with Funeral Celebrant, Dave McIntire. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.
Preferred memorials are to in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Nov. 20, 2019
