Doris D. Neal
1933 - 2020
Doris D. Neal, 86, Decatur, passed away Friday Nov. 6, 2020, at her residence. Doris was born in Decatur Nov. 9, 1933, to the late Ralph and Beatrice (Lawson) Draper.
She was a former member of Convoy United Methodist Church. Doris was a homemaker and retired from Elston in Van Wert, Ohio.
Among survivors are a son, Mike (Janelle) Davis of Decatur; daughter-in-law, Rose Davis of Decatur; eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Neal; son, Randy Davis; and a daughter, Sandra Little.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Haggard Sefton Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Decatur Cemetery, with Pastor Jay Carter officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m. prior to services Thursday, also at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to PAWS of Adams County.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
